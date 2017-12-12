Man Utd vs Bournemouth team news

Marcos Rojo is an injury doubt for Manchester United’s game against Bournemouth tomorrow evening.

The Argentine defender suffered a cut head during United’s derby defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Manager Jose Mourinho branded Rojo “brave”, but revealed he is unsure he will be fit to face the Cherries at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

He told his press conference this afternoon: “He’s a brave guy. I don’t know – let’s see if he can be ready for the match. but if he’s not ready, we have other alternatives to play.”

Those alternatives include Phil Jones.

The England international returned from injury to take a place on the bench against City, and Mourinho confirmed he is fit enough to be considered for selection against Bournemouth.

Fellow defender Eric Bailly is still out with his injury.

United will again be without midfielder Paul Pogba, who is serving the second of a three-match ban.

Marouane Fellaini is nearing a return from his knee injury, but Mourinho did not confirm whether he is fit to face the Cherries.