Man Utd vs CSKA Moscow team news

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given some early team news ahead of tomorrow’s final Champions League group game against CSKA Moscow.

The Red Devils boss confirmed that Nemanja Matic will be absent for a second successive game. The Serbia international missed Saturday evening’s win at Arsenal due to the injury that forced him off during the win at Watford last week. Mourinho told reporters at his pre-match press conference that Matic will remain unavailable.

Also missing will be first-choice goalkeeper David De Gea. Mourinho has opted to rest the Spaniard for the CSKA game. He revealed that Sergio Romero will start, with youngster Joel Pereira on the bench.

Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly all remain sidelined with their injuries.

As for those who will be involved, Mourinho confirmed that left-back Luke Shaw is in line for a rare first-team opportunity. He said the England international would be in his squad, but didn’t say whether he would be in the starting lineup or among the substitutes.

And midfielder Paul Pogba will also play. He would have been a prime candidate to be wrapped in cotton wool ahead of this weekend’s Manchester derby, but his red card at Arsenal means he is now serving a three-match domestic ban.