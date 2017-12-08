Man Utd vs Man City team news

Man Utd team news

Defender Phil Jones is fit to return to action in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Manager Jose Mourinho confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the England international is available for selection. He has been sidelined since picking up an injury while on duty with the Three Lions last month.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic, who played in last weekend’s win at Arsenal despite not being fully fit, is also fit, as is striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish star has missed the games against the Gunners and CSKA Moscow due to fatigue following his return after seven months out with a knee injury.

Marouane Fellaini faces a late fitness test on his knee injury.

Defender Eric Bailly and midfielder Michael Carrick remain sidelined with their injuries.

Star midfielder Paul Pogba is suspended following his red card at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Man City team news

After jibes from Jose Mourinho that Pep Guardiola was overplaying David Silva’s injury, the Spanish playmaker is available to play in the derby.

Defender Vincent Kompany pulled out of the midweek defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk because he felt a slight injury. Guardiola will take a late decision on his involvement.

Fabian Delph also missed the Shakhtar game due to illness and remains a doubt.

Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi were both rested for the trip to Ukraine and are available for Sunday.

Defenders John Stones and Benjamin Mendy are both still out with their injuries.