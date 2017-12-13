Man Utd’s Angel Gomes signs first professional contract

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

Proud moment for me signing my professional contract at @ManUtd would like to thank God, my family and all the staff at the club! I look forward to the future in red 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/nW8RTf7qWR — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) December 13, 2017

The Under-17 World Cup winner has finally signed pro terms with the Red Devils, ending speculation linking him with a cut-price move to Borussia Dortmund.

Gomes, who has been on United’s books since the age of six, turned 17 in August and had been expected to sign his first professional deal soon after that, particularly after making his first-team debut against Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

But the situation dragged on longer than expected, which added to rumours that Gomes was looking for a fast-track to first-team football anywhere.

Before signing his contract, he would have been able to move clubs for a relatively modest compensation fee.

.@AGomes_47 – "It’s amazing and something I’ve been working for my whole life…" Read the full interview transcript here: https://t.co/w0fGycDE7A pic.twitter.com/Oeh5my5T63 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 13, 2017

Gomes told United’s website: “Manchester United has always been a big part of my life. I have been with the club since the age of six and it was a proud moment for me when I made my first team debut.

“This club is renowned for giving home grown players opportunities to progress into the first team and that was a major factor in me signing my first professional contract at this great club.

“I am still young but am looking forward to continuing my development with the help of the coaching staff and I will take every opportunity that comes my way.”

United have not confirmed the length of Gomes’ contact, but it is likely to be the maximum three years permitted for players aged under 18.