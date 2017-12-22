Man Utd’s Antonio Valencia, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly out of Leicester game

Manchester United will be without the injured trio of Antonio Valencia, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly for tomorrow’s game against Leicester City.

Manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that all three will be absent from his matchday squad.

But the Portuguese boss also revealed that he had no fresh injury concerns since the midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Bristol City.

The Red Devils travel to the King Power Stadium to face the Foxes on Saturday evening for a 7.45pm kick-off. But they will do so without first-choice right-back Valencia.

The Ecuador international has not recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered against West Bromwich Albion last weekend and has been ruled out.

Valencia, aged 32, was forced off in the 66th minute of last Sunday’s 1-2 win at the Hawthorns due to his injury.

Midfielder Fellaini is still sidelined with his knee injury, while Bailly is expected to be out for around three months after undergoing surgery on his ankle.