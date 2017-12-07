Manchester Derby Betting Preview: Man Utd vs Man City

Spread: Manchester City -½

Moneyline: Manchester United +230, Manchester City +115, Draw +245

Total: 2½ goals

Sunday brings the most-anticipated match of the Premier League season to date, with league leaders Manchester City set to take on their city rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. The match is still a few days away, so you may want to wait until closer to kick-off in order to get as much betting value as possible. Injury news that breaks during the next day or two will surely affect the betting lines one way or another.

The managers are two of the key figures in the match, and they are already stirring the pot through the media. United boss Jose Mourinho has publicly chided Pep Guardiola for being coy about his side’s injury situations. Guardiola said that David Silva’s status is in question for the derby, but Mourinho isn’t so sure his counterpart is telling the truth.

After United’s win over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday, Mourinho said: “Our opponents have all these issues. They have a big issue, but, in the end, everybody is ready to play… When we have a problem, we have a problem. When players are injured, they are injured. I tell you the truth. No stories of Lacazette, David Silva.”

Mourinho has already revealed that defender Eric Bailly will miss the clash with City due to injury, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones may all return. Nemanja Matic is still doubtful to play, while Paul Pogba is suspended after seeing red in the 1-3 win over Arsenal last Sunday.

Pogba’s absence will cast a pall over what could be a statement game for United. Missing arguably their most influential presence in midfield would be harmful against any side, but it is set to be more pronounced against a team as in-form as City at the moment.

United were without Pogba due to injury for a lengthy stretch earlier this season, and the results weren’t ideal. They managed to survive in Champions League without him, but their league form suffered. United went through a stretch in which they picked up a scoreless draw against Liverpool, as well as defeats to Huddersfield and Chelsea in the span of four weeks. The Red Devils have won four straight Premier League fixtures since Pogba’s return, but he will be sorely missed once again.

As for Guardiola’s men, some are already speculating as to whether this is the best club side England has ever seen. City are still unbeaten in the league season, with their lone blemish being a curious 1-1 draw to Everton back in the second week of the season. The Citizens have since reeled off 13 consecutive wins in the league.

They have racked up 43 points in 15 matches, which gives them an eight-point lead at the top of the table. United are second, but with only 35 points. If the Red Devils are going to make a charge and challenge their crosstown rivals for the league title this season, winning on Sunday is almost imperative.

Without Pogba in the fold, it’s tough to see how United will be able to get all three points here. City are too good. While their winning streak will come to an end at some point, it’s tough to see how they falter in this spot. Despite being on the road, we’re going to have to side with City at +115 on the moneyline. There won’t be many weeks in which the profit potential on betting on City will be this high, so take advantage while you can.