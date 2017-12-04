Mark Clattenburg says he let Spurs lose the title at Chelsea

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg says he allowed Tottenham Hotspur to self-destruct in their infamous defeat at Chelsea, which cost them the 2015/16 title.

Spurs were chasing Leicester City for the title, but a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge effectively ended any hopes of winning the league.

Clattenburg says he had a gameplan not to allow himself to become a scapegoat for the implosion. He now claims that he could have sent off three Spurs players, but opted to avoid showing red cards to ensure the north Londoners could not use his refereeing as an excuse. He showed yellow cards to nine Spurs players in the ill-tempered match.

He told the Men In Blazers podcast: “I allowed them [Spurs] to self-destruct so all the media, all the people in the world went: ‘Tottenham lost the title.’

“If I sent three players off from Tottenham, what are the headlines? ‘Clattenburg cost Tottenham the title.’ It was pure theatre that Tottenham self-destructed against Chelsea and Leicester won the title.”

Asked if he helped to “script” the game, he replied: “I helped the game. I certainly benefited the game by my style of refereeing.

“Some referees would have played by the book; Tottenham would have been down to seven or eight players and probably lost and they would’ve been looking for an excuse.

“But I didn’t give them an excuse, because my gameplan was: Let them lose the title.”

Chelsea and Tottenham were given record fines from the Football Association after the game, while Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele was banned for six games for violent conduct for poking Blues striker Diego Costa in the eye.