Maroune Fellaini offered improved £150,000-a-week deal to stay at Man Utd

Manchester United have increased their offer to contract rebel Marouane Fellaini in a last-ditch attempt to keep him at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Express, the Red Devils have tabled a £150,000-a-week offer to the Belgium international – a considerable increase on their previous offer of £130,000-a-week on his current £80,000-a-week deal.

Fellaini, aged 30, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a free transfer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Italian side Roma or Turkish outfit Besiktas. He would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with either from next Monday, when he enters the final six months of his current deal.

He turned down United’s offer of a two-year deal worth £130,000-a-week in September.

The new and improved deal is said to be a final take-it-or-leave-it offer from the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to keep hold of a player who has become an increasingly important part of his squad.