Mauricio Pochettino says fourth place is not acceptable for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says a fourth place finish would not be acceptable for his side.

Spurs finished second behind champions Chelsea last season, and third behind Leicester City and Arsenal the previous season.

Despite the fact his team are currently seventh in the table, three points adrift of fourth place Liverpool, Pochettino insists secured the final Champions League qualification place would not be good enough for him.

Asked if he would accept a fourth-place finish at this stage, he told reporters: “No. Do I want higher than that? Yes, of course. I am not a comfortable person. I love to take a risk.

“I feel I am a winner. Sometimes the winners lose too and they have to lose to feel the pain. But I never accept a result before it is played. Never.”

