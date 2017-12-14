Mesut Ozil favours Man Utd move over Barcelona

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil favours a transfer to Manchester United over Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.

The Germany international, aged 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to show any indication that he intends to put pen to paper on a new deal.

If he does leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, Old Trafford is reportedly his preferred destination.

United boss Jose Mourinho a big admirer and keeping a close eye on the situation. The Red Devils are keen to add to their squad some creativity that is often missing when Paul Pogba is absent.

Ozil is said to favour a reunion with his former Real Madrid coach over burning his Bernabeu bridges by joining their La Liga rivals Barca.

Ozil has already turned down an offer of £235,000-a-week from the Gunners, who manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed are still negotiating with the World Cup winner. He is believed to want a deal closer to £300,000-a-week.