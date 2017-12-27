Mesut Ozil linked with January move to Barcelona

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is a January transfer target for Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Catalan giants, who are currently setting the pace in La Liga, are reportedly lining up a cut-price deal for the Germany international.

World Cup winner Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and the Gunners risk losing him for nothing at that stage if they cannot convince him to sign an extension.

They are able to formally open talks with Ozil from Monday. The 29-year-old would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Barca or any other club outside the Premier League at that stage.

But the report from Spain indicates that Barcelona will seek to utilise that situation to land the former Real Madrid player on the cheap next month.

While losing in-form Ozil mid-season would be a blow for Arsenal, it would allow them to recoup at least a small transfer fee while also avoiding the danger of him joining Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.