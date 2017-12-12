Michy Batshuayi to leave Chelsea in January, West Ham linked

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi will be loaned out in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Belgium international is set to leave Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season, with head coach Antonio Conte hoping to sign a replacement.

West Ham United are touted as a possible destination. The Hammers were reportedly interested in the last transfer window, and new manager David Moyes wants to add more firepower to his squad.

Batshuayi was a £33m signing from Marseille in 2016, but has struggled to make his mark for the Blues.

He has scored just two Premier League goals so far this season and was among the substitutes for this evening’s game against Huddersfield Town, despite first-choice striker Alvaro Morata being ruled out due to injury.

Batshuayi had to wait until the 69th minute to see any action because Conte favoured a strikerless forward line of Eden Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and Willian.