Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid rumours ramped up Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has fanned the flames of speculation linking the European champions with a move for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has hit the ground running since joining the Reds from Roma in the last transfer window. His 19 goals in 24 appearances for the Merseysiders have already seen him linked with a transfer elsewhere.

Earlier this month, Salah’s national team coach Hector Cuper claimed that Madrid were tracking the 25-year-old.

Those suggestions have been given more weight by Zidane’s public confirmation that he is a fan of the former Chelsea and Basel man.

According to The Sun, he said: “Salah is a great player. He showed that at Roma, now at Liverpool.

“He’s still young and is improving all the time. I don’t talk much about other players, but he is a player I rate a lot.”

Madrid are currently struggling in La Liga and finished behind Tottenham Hotspur in their Champions League group. They are likely to start planning for life without Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the next two transfer windows, so a new winger is likely to be on their shopping list.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is frequently linked with the Bernabeu, but Salah could be considered as an alternative option.