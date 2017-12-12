New contract negotiations for Man Utd and Barcelona target Mesut Ozil

Arsenal are making a final attempt to keep Mesut Ozil at the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

The World Cup winner is out of contract at the end of the season and, like fellow star player Alexis Sanchez, looks set to quit the Gunners next summer.

But Arsene Wenger and the Emirates Stadium hierarchy are reportedly hoping a fresh round a negotiations could lead to a breakthrough in the Germany international’s contract standoff.

Ozil already has an offer of £275,000-a-week from the Gunners on the table, but has so far declined to put pen to paper.

With just three weeks left until the 29-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England, Arsenal will reportedly pull out all the stops with the offer of a mega-deal in a last-ditch attempt to persuade him to stay.

The report claims Manchester United and Barcelona are both interested in signing Ozil on a free transfer at the end of the season.