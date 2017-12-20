Newcastle linked with audacious move for Chelsea’s David Luiz

Newcastle United are lining up a shock deal to sign Chelsea defender David Luiz, according to the Shields Gazette.

The Magpies are the latest club to be linked with the Brazil international, who is out of favour at Stamford Bridge after a falling out with head coach Antonio Conte.

Former Blues boss Rafa Benitez is said to be looking into the possibility of a reunion at St James’ Park.

The Spaniard wants to bolster his backline by adding the former Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica man to his squad on loan.

Newcastle do not have the spending power to attract Luiz on a permanent basis, so their prospects of securing him for the remainder of the season are likely to depend on whether the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus make bids in the January transfer window.

Luiz is currently sidelined with a badly inflamed knee, but has played only once since October after his row with Conte.