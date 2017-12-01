Newcastle make enquiry for Man Utd’s Luke Shaw

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has made an enquiry for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, according to The Sun.

The Magpies are reportedly keen to add the out-of-favour England international to their squad in the January transfer window. But they have been put off by United’s £20m asking price for the 23-year-old defender.

Paul Dummett is Newcastle’s only out-and-out left-back, and he has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. That has left Benitez to deploy centre-back Chancel Mbemba or right-back Javi Manquillo on the left flank.

Shaw was viewed as an option to bolster his options, but the Toon boss is unlikely to have £20m to spend in the winter transfer window. A loan deal is also unlikely because United manager Jose Mourinho is thought to be keen to offload Shaw on a permanent basis.

The £27m signing from Southampton is currently behind the likes of Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind in Mourinho’s pecking order.