Newcastle seal loan deal for Chelsea’s Kenedy

Chelsea winger Kenedy will join Newcastle United on loan in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has reportedly used his connections at Stamford Bridge to seal a deal for the Brazilian youngster.

Newcastle will pay a loan fee for a player who came close to moving to St James’ Park in the last transfer window. Head coach Antonio Conte pulled the plug on the deal a that stage because he felt he needed the left-sided player in his squad.

But Kenedy has been restricted to just a handful of appearances in the Carabao Cup so far this season and will now be allowed to leave for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues from Brazilian side Fluminense in the summer 2016 transfer window in a deal worth around £6m.

He featured regularly under Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but has fallen down the pecking order since Conte took charge.