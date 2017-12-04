No David De Gea for Man Utd vs CSKA Moscow

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will be rested for tomorrow’s Champions League game against CSKA Moscow, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The Spain international was united’s hero as he made a record number of saves to help the Red Devils to a 1-3 victory at Arsenal on Saturday evening.

But he will not be involved at all against CSKA.

Mourinho told his pre-match press conference this afternoon that Argentina international Sergio Romero will start United’s final Champions League group game, while youngster Joel Pereira will be on the bench.

De Gea is being saved for next weekend’s crucial top-of-the-table derby clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Mourinho told reporters that the former Atletico Madrid keeper’s form had been “very, very good” all season.

De Gea, aged 27, has played all 15 of United’s Premier League games so far this season and four of the five Champions League group games to date.

Romero played in the 1-0 away defeat at Swiss side Basel and is now set for his second appearance of the competition at Old Trafford tomorrow evening.