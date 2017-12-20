Olivier Giroud out of Liverpool game and set to miss entire festive period with hamstring injury

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is expected to be sidelined for the busy festive period after picking up a hamstring injury during this evening’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win over West Ham United.

The France international limped off in the 78th minute of the game.

Manager Arsene Wenger said Giroud had reported to him that it seemed to be quite a bad injury.

He told reporters after the game: “In his statement [to me], it doesn’t look very good.”

Asked whether Giroud would miss all of the upcoming festive fixtures, he continued: “It looks like that. We have to wait. Nowadays you do the scan 48 hours after the injury. That will happen on Thursday, then we’ll have a precise kind of grade on what his hamstring is.

“When you listen to him, the pain is quite big, but the grade is not always linked with the intensity of the pain.”

Even a minor hamstring injury would keep Giroud sidelined for a couple of weeks, so he is unlikely to be in action again in 2017.

The 30-year-old has not been a regular starter in the Premier League this season, but was set to be called upon more frequently in the coming weeks with the Gunners facing four fixtures between now and January 3.

Midfielder Francis Coquelin also picked up an injury in tonight’s game, but Wenger said he had a chance of being fit for Friday’s game against Liverpool.