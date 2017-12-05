One in the eye for Jose Mourinho as Man Utd fans pick MOTM

Manchester United fans sent a clear message to manager Jose Mourinho as they voted Luke Shaw as their man of the match for tonight’s game against CSKA Moscow.

The out-of-favour England international, aged 22, was handed a rare start by Mourinho in the final Champions League group game.

He put in a good performance at left-back, where converted winger Ashley Young is currently Mourinho’s preferred option, prompting United fans to pick him as their best player.

United’s official Twitter account had picked Shaw on a three-man shortlist with Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford.