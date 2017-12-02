Paul Pogba out of Man City clash

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been ruled out of next weekend’s top-of-the-table derby clash with Manchester City.

United’s record signing will miss the game after being sent-off during this evening’s 1-3 win at Arsenal.

The France international, aged 24, was shown a straight red card by referee Andre Marriner in the 74th minute for a stamp on Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

His dismissal earns him an automatic three-match ban, which means he will miss the derby game at Old Trafford next Sunday afternoon, plus the midweek home game against Bournemouth and the following weekend’s trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Pogba only returned to the United team in mid-November after being out since mid-September with a hamstring injury.

Jose Mourinho’s side have typically had more cutting edge in attack when the former Juventus man has been in the team, so he will be a huge loss for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s league leaders.