Paul Pogba has ‘no comment’ after Arsenal red card

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba took to social media to say he had “no comment” in the wake of Saturday evening’s 1-3 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

With the score already at 1-3, Pogba was sent-off for a stamp on Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin in the 74th minute. United held on for victory with 10 men.

Posting a photo of the celebrations after one of Jesse Lingard’s two goals, the France international wrote: “No comment.”

It is now clear whether he was referring to the circumstances of his red card or the fact that the image seems to show him indulging in some dirty dancing with Lingard.