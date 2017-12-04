Skip to main content

Paul Pogba has ‘no comment’ after Arsenal red card

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba took to social media to say he had “no comment” in the wake of Saturday evening’s 1-3 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

With the score already at 1-3, Pogba was sent-off for a stamp on Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin in the 74th minute. United held on for victory with 10 men.

Posting a photo of the celebrations after one of Jesse Lingard’s two goals, the France international wrote: “No comment.”

It is now clear whether he was referring to the circumstances of his red card or the fact that the image seems to show him indulging in some dirty dancing with Lingard.

No comment… 👊🏾 #millyrock @manchesterunited #mufc

