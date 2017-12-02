Paul Pogba says he hopes Man City players get injured

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he hopes Manchester City players get injured.

The France international was talking about United’s prospects of catching their neighbours to challenge for the Premier League title.

Pogba said he hoped City would slip up and went on to say that he hoped Pep Guardiola’s side would suffer injuries that might help in that regard.

Asked whether he believed City would slip up, United’s record signing told BBC’s Football Focus programme: “I do. Someday I hope they’re gonna slip.

“And I hope – it’s bad to say things like that but – fortunately for us, I hope they will get some injured, very important players injured, like what’s happening to us.”

Instead it is Pogba who will miss the upcoming Manchester derby.

He is only recently back from an injury that kept him out of action from mid-September until mid-November.

And he now faces another spell on the sidelines after being sent-off in this evening’s 1-3 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

That victory saw United close the gap to City at the top of the table to five points. But Guardiola’s team can open their lead back up to eight points if they beat West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.