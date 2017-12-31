Paul Pogba sends message of support to injured Man Utd team-mate Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has offered his support to team-mate Romelu Lukaku after he suffered a head injury during yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

The Belgian striker had to be stretchered off with an oxygen mask over his nose and mouth in the first half of the game at Old Trafford.

Saints defender Wesley Hoedt headed the back of Lukaku’s head in an aerial challenge.

The former Everton man needed six minutes of treatment on the pitch before being carried off.

After the game, his team-mate and friend Pogba wrote on Twitter: “Take care bro be well.”