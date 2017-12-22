Paulinho reveals the one former Spurs team-mate he keeps in touch with

Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has revealed the one player he keeps in touch with from his disappointing spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazil international says he is still in contact with former Spurs right-back Kyle Walker, who is now at top-of-the-table Manchester City.

Paulinho also said he was pleased to have the opportunity to catch-up with Eric Dier and Danny Rose during the recent England vs Brazil friendly at Wembley.

And he insists he is not bitter about flopping during his time in the Premier League.

He told The Guardian: “I’m not going to say bad things about England just because I had a bad time; it was a pleasure to play the Spurs players recently. I speak to Kyle Walker sometimes and it was nice to see Danny Rose and Eric Dier.”

Paulinho joined Spurs from Corinthians in 2013 for £17m.

But he moved to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande in 2015 having barely featured under Mauricio Pochettino in his second season at White Hart Lane.

While his career seemed to be on a downward trajectory, he has subsequently established himself as a key player for Brazil and earned a move to La Liga giants Barca.