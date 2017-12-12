Pep Guardiola denies Man City players over-celebrated at Man Utd

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has denied claims that his players over-celebrated after Sunday’s derby win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United boss Jose Mourinho was soaked with milk and water, and hit by a drinks bottle, after going to the away dressing room to complain about City’s celebration.

In the ensuing melee, Mikel Arteta – a member of Guardiola’s backroom staff – suffered a cut above his eye after being hit by a bottle, while Fernandinho was allegedly hit after punches were thrown between the two sets of players.

But speaking at his press conference this lunchtime, Guardiola denied suggestions that his side’s celebrations had started the row and claimed they were no more vociferous than after the recent win over Southampton.

He told reporters: “I am the guy who encouraged each other to celebrate.”

Asked if the celebrations had gone too far, he continued: “Definitely not. It was the same after the Southampton game.”

The Spaniard added: “That was 96 minutes or something like that, but we were happy. It was a derby, it was the closest rival.”