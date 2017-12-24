Photo: Chris Smalling gets into the festive spirit with alter ego Mike Smalling

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has shared a photo of him wearing a twosie Christmas jumper – with himself.

Smalling joked that he was sharing the two-person sweater, which reads Merry Christmas on one half and Bah Humbug on the other, with Mike Smalling.

Former United manager Louis van Gaal famously referred to the England international as Mike Smalling during a press conference.

Me and Mike Smalling in the double Xmas jumper. Feeling festive and looking forward to the game tomorrow. 😂😂😂🎄🎅 #FridayFeeling #MUFC pic.twitter.com/sEfgJQ98RU — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 22, 2017

We reckon this Photoshopped image has the fingerprints of Smalling’s photographer wife Sam all over it.