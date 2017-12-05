Photo: Eden Hazard lets David Luiz shave him with a cut-throat razor

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is feeling very brave today.

Brazilian defender David Luiz might be out of favour with head coach Antonio Conte, but he clearly still retains Hazard’s trust.

The Belgium international let his team-mate shave him with a cut-throat razor at the Blues’ Cobham training ground.

He wrote: “The new Cobham barber, you have to trust your family. Good job 👍🏻 @davidluiz_4 but please my friends don’t try this at home! #cobhamstyle.”

Depending on how Luiz gets on, Hazard will either be looking very sharp or badly bloodied against Atletico Madrid this evening.