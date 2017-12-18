Photo: Liverpool star shows off his sizeable Christmas wreath
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has performed something a bling roll-call to unveil the massive Christmas wreath on his front door.
The Netherlands international donned sunglasses, which are definitely not needed on Merseyside in December, earrings, a gold chain and an expensive watch, to show off the new gold, shiny items in his life: the baubles that now adorn the wreath outside his home.
Wijnaldum’s wreath looks to be at least a couple of feet in diameter.
Happy monday 😎 pic.twitter.com/QyWXpT2uYv
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 18, 2017