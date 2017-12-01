Photo: Man Utd keeper shaves his head

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has shaved his head for charity.

The 20-year-old, who is currently impressing on a season-long loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town, took the clippers to his head to raise money for Hope House Hospice.

So far this season, the Under-20 World Cup winner had been sporting a curly permed hairdo. But he will have a much closer crop when he takes to the field against Morecambe in tomorrow’s FA Cup second round tie, as you can see in the photo below.