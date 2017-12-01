Photo: Man Utd keeper shaves his head
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has shaved his head for charity.
The 20-year-old, who is currently impressing on a season-long loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town, took the clippers to his head to raise money for Hope House Hospice.
So far this season, the Under-20 World Cup winner had been sporting a curly permed hairdo. But he will have a much closer crop when he takes to the field against Morecambe in tomorrow’s FA Cup second round tie, as you can see in the photo below.
Really happy to shave my head to raise money and support @HopeHouseKids 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/VCrBbzBcVe
— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) November 30, 2017