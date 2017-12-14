Photo: Man Utd star befriends ice hockey team
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has started making friends in the city – and it looks like he has started with the local ice hockey team.
The Sweden international had the Manchester Storm at Old Trafford as his guests for last night’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth.
His compatriot Gerard Hanson is on the Storm roster.
Lindelof, who has started to imposed himself at Jose Mourinho’s team after a shaky start following his summer arrival from Benfica, posed for a selfie with his new mates at the stadium on Wednesday evening.
🔴UNITED🔴 – A huge thank you to @vlindelof & @ManUtd for the invite to their game against @afcbournemouth last night, our players loved it! #WeAreStorm #ATTWWY pic.twitter.com/EdfLwjYIHq
— Manchester Storm (@Mcr_Storm) December 14, 2017
Great to see you guys again! Hope you had a great time at my home🔴 See you soon my friends. @Mcr_Storm https://t.co/DmSA94iRm9
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) December 14, 2017