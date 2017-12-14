Photo: Man Utd star befriends ice hockey team

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has started making friends in the city – and it looks like he has started with the local ice hockey team.

The Sweden international had the Manchester Storm at Old Trafford as his guests for last night’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

His compatriot Gerard Hanson is on the Storm roster.

Lindelof, who has started to imposed himself at Jose Mourinho’s team after a shaky start following his summer arrival from Benfica, posed for a selfie with his new mates at the stadium on Wednesday evening.