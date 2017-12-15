Photo: Mesut Ozil drives home after preparing for Newcastle game

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has shared a photo of himself driving home from London Colney after training today.

The Germany international is once again dominating the headlines today as rumours persist that he will join Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

But Ozil, aged 29, made no reference to the reports and insisted he is focused on preparing for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Newcastle United.

Writing on Twitter, Ozil said: “On my way home from the last training session before the Newcastle game. Tomorrow, we will work as hard as we can in order to start a new unbeaten run at the Emirates! Let’s do this together, Gooners!”