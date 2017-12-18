Photo: Mo Salah flying back to Liverpool after Bournemouth game

There is no doubting that Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s man of the moment.

The 25-year-old scored his 20th goal of the season during yesterday’s 0-4 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Centre-back and fellow goalscorer Dejan Lovren was the man sitting next to Salah for the flight back to Merseyside on Sunday evening.

He posed for a selfie with the summer signing from Roma and told his followers: “This man is on 🔥.”

It looks like Lovren and his longer leg still pulled rank over the aisle seat, though.