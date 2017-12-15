Photo: Paul Pogba shows off his new hair
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to Twitter to show off his new haircut.
The France international will serve the final game of his three-match suspension when his team-mates face West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
But that hasn’t stopped Pogba unveiling his new look this week.
He could return to action – new hair and all – in the EFL Cup quarter final at Bristol City on Wednesday evening or, more likely, the Premier League game at Leicester City on December 23.
Hair is burning 🔥 #poghair pic.twitter.com/fNekssLLvc
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) December 14, 2017