Photo: Victor Wanyama returns to Spurs training
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has returned to training.
The Kenya international took part in a portion of today’s session at Hostpur Way with his team-mates.
You can see Wanyama in action today in the photo below.
.@VictorWanyama joined part of training today as he continues his rehab. 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/YPegq74ksI
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 11, 2017
Wanyama has been out of action since August with a knee injury.
Having not played since the summer, the former Southampton and Celtic man no doubt had a shock to the system as he trained in the snow and freezing conditions.