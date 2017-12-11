Photo: Victor Wanyama returns to Spurs training

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has returned to training.

The Kenya international took part in a portion of today’s session at Hostpur Way with his team-mates.

You can see Wanyama in action today in the photo below.

.@VictorWanyama joined part of training today as he continues his rehab. 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/YPegq74ksI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 11, 2017



Wanyama has been out of action since August with a knee injury.

Having not played since the summer, the former Southampton and Celtic man no doubt had a shock to the system as he trained in the snow and freezing conditions.