Photo: Virgil van Dijk poses with Liverpool shirt

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has been pictured holding a Liverpool shirt after the Merseyside club announced he will sign for them in the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international is moving to Anfield in a £75m deal, which breaks the world record for a defender.

After the transfer saga over his move in the last transfer window, Van Dijk has finally got his hands on a Liverpool jersey.

He celebrated the impending move by posing in front of a Christmas tree with a shirt in his hands.