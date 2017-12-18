Skip to main content

Photos: Man Utd stars visit children’s hospital

Manchester United’s players have today paid a Christmas visit to sick children in their local community.

The Red Devils were at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet some of the patients.

It was clear from their tweets after the visit that it had been an emotional experience. And it was also apparent that meeting the children had rammed home the message that there are more important things in life than football.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their day.