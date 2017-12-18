Photos: Man Utd stars visit children’s hospital

Manchester United’s players have today paid a Christmas visit to sick children in their local community.

The Red Devils were at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet some of the patients.

It was clear from their tweets after the visit that it had been an emotional experience. And it was also apparent that meeting the children had rammed home the message that there are more important things in life than football.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their day.

There is more important things in life than football. Thank you for having me, @paulpogba and @ManUtd #RoyalManchesterChildrensHospital pic.twitter.com/a5rJyC1PsW — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 18, 2017

Today I’ve visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital seeing the precious premature babies. I met some of the hospital stuff and families. When I think people call us ‘stars’ I really believe is because they haven’t met these people. Really impressed of their work 🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/cwPjNugNfz — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) December 18, 2017

Days when you realize that football is more than the 3 points. Nice visit to the hospital with my mates @ManUtd #MUFCxmas pic.twitter.com/w2PHoqKuvk — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) December 18, 2017

Great day meeting lots of brave kids and spreading the Christmas love 🎁😄 #MUFCxmas pic.twitter.com/8KpxcH9Ckf — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) December 18, 2017