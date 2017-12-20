Photos: Match-winner Korey Smith mobbed by pitch invaders after Bristol City beat Man Utd

Bristol City have recorded a shock victory over Manchester United in their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie tonight.

The Championship side booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s team at Ashton Gate.

An injury time goal from Korey Smith gave City the lead with no time for the Red Devils to fight back for a second time.

The final whistle followed moments later, which sparked a pitch invasion. Smith was mobbed, hugged and kissed by fans, as you can see in the photos below.







