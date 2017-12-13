Photos: Romelu Lukaku gives Man Utd the lead vs Bournemouth

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has ended his goal drought to give his side the lead against Bournemouth at Old Trafford this evening.

The Belgium international had gone five Premier League goals without scoring since he found the net against Newcastle United in November. He had previously gone seven league games without a goal before his goal against the Magpies.

But he was back on the scoresheet tonight when he rose highest to nod Juan Mata’s cross into the net.

There was little in the way of celebration from the former Everton man, who cut a very grumpy figure in the Manchester rain.







