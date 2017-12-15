Photos: Victor Wanyama in full training with Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is closing in on a return to action from the knee injury that has kept him sidelined since August.

The Kenya international and the club both shared pictures of him in full training at Hotspur Way today in the build-up to tomorrow evening’s Premier League with table-topping Manchester City.

Spurs said Wanyama was stepping up his reintegration to full training, while the player said it had been a “good session”.

You can see Wanyama in action below…