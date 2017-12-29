Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang mentally crushed by Liverpool rumours

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left mentally crushed by rumours linking him with Liverpool or Atletico Madrid, according to the German side’s president.

Reinhard Rauball claims the Gabon international has had his head turned by big-money offers from other clubs.

Aubameyang, aged 28, is reportedly keen to take up one of the offers, despite being under contract at Dortmund until June 2021.

Rauball reckons the eye-watering figures on the table have taken their toll on the player and impacted his form. And he made it clear that he blames the pursuing clubs for that situation, not Aubameyang.

He told Kicker: “He has done well over the years and has even won top goalscorer award. Auba is pleasant, funny, he laughs, and one has to understand that he has been mentally beaten by offers, once you know the numbers.”

Rauball continued: “The fact that he does not deserve these sums today is not due to the fact that we denied him the release, but because of the behaviour of the clubs and sometimes also of the associations that play a role in this.

“I have known Aubameyang as a player and learned to appreciate he was instrumental in our ascension. He is a cornerstone of success.”

Liverpool, who are managed by Aubameyang’s former Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp, and Spanish side Atletico are namechecked in the report as two clubs who are strongly linked with attempts to sign the player.

Aubameyang has scored 141 goals in 212 appearances for Dortmund since joining them from French side Saint-Etienne in 2013.