Raheem Sterling says he favours to transfer to Spain over Arsenal

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has suggested he would like to make a move to Spain.

The England international, aged 22, has been one of the best performers for Pep Guardiola’s table-topping team.

Before his resurgence this season, he had been tipped for a move to Arsenal in the last transfer window.

But Sterling has ruled out joining the Gunners. He says that a return to his hometown of London and having his childhood friends nearby is not an option, hinting that it would be too much of a distraction for his career.

Sterling, who turns 23 on Friday, says he has happy at City at the moment, but clearly has thoughts of moving on to play overseas at some stage.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool youngster said: “I’m happy at Man City at the moment. But nobody knows what the future brings so one day, definitely, it would be nice to play abroad. It would be a great experience.

“Spain’s attractive. Anywhere the weather is nice really! Can’t be in London. I can’t be near my friends. They got to stay down there.”

Sterling is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until June 2020. City are tipped to open talks about an extension this summer.