Real Madrid readying bid for Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris

Real Madrid are set to launch a summer bid for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris if Mauricio Pochettino’s side fail to win any silverware this season, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Spanish giants are known to be in the market for a keeper next summer as they seek an upgrade on Keylor Navas.

Manchester United’s David De Gea, Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa has previously been touted as Los Blancos’ top targets, but Lloris – a former target – has now reemerged as an option.

The reigning European champions are reportedly betting on the 30-year-old France international’s ambition convincing him to quit Spurs if Mauricio Pochettino’s side endure another trophyless season.

Lloris turns 31 later this month and, with Spurs out of the reckoning in the Premier League title race, could be tempted to move on if they don’t win the Champions League this season.

The report claims the Spurs star would cost around £25m.