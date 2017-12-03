Real Madrid tracking Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, according to one well placed source.

Hector Cuper, who is Salah’s coach for the Egypt national team and has spent much of his career coaching in Spain, claims the winger is a target for Los Blancos.

He told Egypt’s ON Sport TV: “I’ve received confirmed news revealing Real Madrid’s interest in Salah, but let’s not rush things.

“To me, he is in an amazing position right now.”

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in a £36.9m move in the last transfer window. Since arriving at Anfield, he has scored 17 goals and created another four in his 21 appearances in all competitions to date. He also leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 12 goals.

That impressive form has seemingly attracted the attention of Zinedine Zidane’s European champions.

Salah, aged 25, signed a five-year contract with the Reds last summer and is tied to them until June 2022.

But Madrid could test Liverpool’s resolve with a big-money bid next summer. They are set to rebuild after what looks like being a disappointing season in which they are fourth in La Liga and eight points behind leaders Barcelona.