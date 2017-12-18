Romelu Lukaku apologises for arrest

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has apologised for an incident in which he was arrested during the summer.

The Belgium international was nicked after police responded to five noise complaints at a house he was renting in Los Angeles in July. His arrest came the week before he completed his £75m move from Everton to the Red Devils.

Lukaku, aged 24, was charged with a misdemeanour, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail, but the charge was lessened to a disturbance of the peace infraction by Los Angeles Airport Courthouse at a hearing last month.

The United star’s lawyer Robert Humphreys entered a no contest plea at a hearing today.

Humphreys said: “Mr Lukaku deeply regrets any inconvenience he caused the city of Beverly Hills.

“And he’s pleased by this settlement to make amends for his past conduct and pleased to have the matter behind him.”

Lukaku has been order to pay $450 (£340) to reimburse LAPD for the five callouts in as many days to his rented holiday property. He has also been ordered to pay £384 in fines.

He has not attended any of his hearings in person.