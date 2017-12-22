Ryan Giggs says he scouted Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus for Man Utd

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs says he told the club to sign Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus while they were still relatively unknown and available on the cheap.

The Welshman has taken aim at his former club’s recruitment policy. He says that during his time on the staff he had earmarked Mbappe, then at Monaco, and Jesus, a youngster at Palmeiras, as signings United should make.

Giggs says he scouted both players extensively.

He told The Times: “I watched Gabriel Jesus play three years ago. I watched Mbappe for a year. I was watching them with the scout and it was a no-brainer.

“It was just like ‘get them’. It would have been £5m or something – get them, loan them back – and that’s where the recruitment could have been better.”

It appears the Red Devils did not act on Giggs’ glowing scouting reports on the duo. Mbappe, aged 19, is now on loan at Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a €145m permanent deal next summer.

Jesus, aged 20, joined Manchester City for £27m in August 2016, with the deal going through in January 2017. He has since scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.