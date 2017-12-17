Scott McTominay linked with Leeds move

Manchester United starlet Scott McTominay is wanted on loan by a host of Championship clubs including Leeds United, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old is reportedly wanted by Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and Leeds.

Five clubs are said to have lodged enquiries with United to check on the young midfielder’s availability.

It is not clear whether United would allow McTominay to leave. He is on the fringes of Jose Mourinho’s first team and made his second Premier League start during the recent win over Bournemouth.

But the report suggests United would be open to the idea of exposing the Lancaster-born academy product to more regular playing time in the second half of the season.

But with captain Michael Carrick still working back to fitness, Marouane Fellaini injured and involved in a contract standoff, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of favour, Mourinho could decide that McTominay is needed at Old Trafford.