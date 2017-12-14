Serious injury for starting Man Utd defender

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has sustained a serious ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The Ivory Coast international is set for an extended period on the sidelines, with a decision due to be taken over the next few days as to whether surgery is required.

Bailly, aged 23, has not played for United since the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea at the start of November. He subsequently picked up the ankle injury while away on international duty.

Mourinho had so far refrained from commenting on the nature of Bailly’s injury, but has now confirmed that he has been receiving treatment on his ankle for the past few weeks.

But the former Villarreal man does not seem to be responding to his current treatment plan and is now set to go under the knife.

Speaking after last night’s win over Bournemouth, the United boss said: “I think his injury is serious.

“I don’t know [how long he will be out] but his is an injury that comes from the last time he went with the international team and then we are trying a conservative treatment. But, if the conservative treatment is not resulting, probably he will have a surgery procedure but let’s wait a little bit more.”

When asked about the specifics of the injury, Mourinho replied: “I’m not a doctor, I think the doctor can inform [you]. There’s nothing to hide, but I don’t want to be speaking about it.”

Asked if Bailly’s season was over, Mourinho told reporters he didn’t want to be pessimistic.