Southampton targeting deals for Theo Walcott, Daniel Sturridge and Ryan Sessegnon

Southampton are lining up deals for three English stars in the January transfer window.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Saints want to invest some of the £75m they will receive from Liverpool for defender Virgil van Dijk to bring out-of-favour Arsenal forward Theo Walcott back to the club.

The England international left St Mary’s to join the Gunners in 2006, but is currently well down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Southampton have reportedly lodged an enquiry to find out whether he will be available on a permanent basis or on loan next month.

The Daily Telegraph claims the south-coast club want to take Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan for the rest of the season.

They are also said to be lining up an audacious bid for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun and Swansea centre-back Alfie Mawson are also touted as targets.