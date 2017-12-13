Spurs join Chelsea in the race for Jann-Fiete Arp

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League club to join he race for Hamburg starlet Jann-Fiete Arp, according to the Daily Mirror.

Sam Allardyce’s Everton are also now tracking the 17-year-old wonderkid, the report claims.

They join Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, who were already keeping tabs on the German youngster. Antonio Conte’s Blues were reportedly keen to sign him in the last transfer window and retain their interest.

Arp is already making his mark in the Bundesliga, with two goals in five starts so far in his breakthrough season.

His promotion to the first team followed a record of 26 goal in 21 games for Hamburg’s under-17 side last season. He also netted seven in five games for Germany Under-17s at the UEFA Under-17 Championship, then five in five games at the Under-17 World Cup.

Arp is under contract at struggling Hamburg until June 2019. The German side might feel pressured to sell next summer if he does not commit to an extended deal before the transfer window closes.